Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 9:53PM PST until November 13 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 14 to 28 inches. Ridgetop winds could gust as
high as 60 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 8 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel across the Cascade passes, and up to the ski
resort elevations, will be very difficult at times. Gusty
winds and heavy snow may bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.