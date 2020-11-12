Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 9:53PM PST until November 13 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 14 to 28 inches. Ridgetop winds could gust as

high as 60 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 8 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel across the Cascade passes, and up to the ski

resort elevations, will be very difficult at times. Gusty

winds and heavy snow may bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.