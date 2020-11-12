Winter Weather Advisory issued November 12 at 2:14PM PST until November 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT…
.A weather system arrives tonight and another on Friday with both
bring snow to the Cascade mountains and the eastern mountains of
Oregon and southeast Washington. Some significant snow
accumulations are possible.
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments