Winter Weather Advisory issued November 12 at 2:14PM PST until November 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

…SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT…

.A weather system arrives tonight and another on Friday with both

bring snow to the Cascade mountains and the eastern mountains of

Oregon and southeast Washington. Some significant snow

accumulations are possible.

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.