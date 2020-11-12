Winter Weather Advisory issued November 12 at 3:13AM PST until November 14 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
…Heavy Snow over the mountains in the Cascades, East Side, and
higher terrain in the Mount Shasta area Friday and Friday night…
.A potent storm system is expected to move into the area Friday and
Friday night. This system is poised to bring heavy snow and strong
winds to elevations above 5000 feet for areas from the Cascades
east. Heavy snow is also possible above 4000 feet in the Mount
Shasta area. Heavy snow combined with strong, gusty winds could
cause significant tree damage and bring whiteout conditions at
times.
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning above 5000 feet, heavy snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 70 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory below
5000 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, mainly the higher terrain
of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Southwestern Lake
County, including Bly Mountain, Warner Mountain and Quartz
Mountain passes, but also near Chemult along Highway 97. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, the rest of Highway 97, but also
Highway 140 at Bly Mountain, Beatty, Bly and Lakeview.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Snow covered roads will cause difficult to very
difficult travel. Widespread blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute. Strong winds and heavy snow could
reduce visibility and cause tree damage. Blowing snow is possible.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective
action now.
