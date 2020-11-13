High Wind Warning issued November 13 at 10:45PM PST until November 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Mainly the higher terrain of Central and Eastern Lake
County, but also including Highway 31 from Paisley to Summer
Lake, Highway 395 north of Valley Falls and also portions of
Highway 140 east of Lakeview.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
