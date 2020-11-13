High Wind Warning issued November 13 at 1:57PM PST until November 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected. Strongest winds will be over the mountains in the
afternoon and evening.
* WHERE…The mountains of Northern and Eastern Klamath County
and Western Lake County.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially in high profile
vehicles. Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Dangerous driving conditions are expected.
Use caution if you must drive. Downed trees and power lines are
possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.