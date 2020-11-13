High Wind Warning issued November 13 at 1:57PM PST until November 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected. Strongest winds will be over the mountains in the

afternoon and evening.

* WHERE…The mountains of Northern and Eastern Klamath County

and Western Lake County.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially in high profile

vehicles. Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Dangerous driving conditions are expected.

Use caution if you must drive. Downed trees and power lines are

possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.