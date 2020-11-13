Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 2:07PM PST until November 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH TONIGHT…

Cold front having passed, snow showers will gradually decrease

overnight in the mountains. Minor accumulations still expected.

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of 6 to 12 inches, mainly above 4500 feet, with accumulations

below 4500 feet of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.