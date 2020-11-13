Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 2:31PM PST until November 14 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning above 5000 feet, heavy snow
expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 60 to 70 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory
below 5000 feet, snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of
up to 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting around 35 to 55 mph.
* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, mainly the higher
terrain of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Southwestern Lake County, including Bly Mountain, Warner
Mountain and Quartz Mountain passes, but also near Chemult
along Highway 97. For the Winter Weather Advisory, the rest of
Highway 97 in Northern Klamath County, but also areas of
Highway 140 east of Klamath falls, Beatty, Bly and Lakeview.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Snow covered roads will cause difficult to very
difficult travel. Widespread blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
evening commute. Strong winds and heavy snow could reduce
visibility and cause tree damage. Blowing snow is possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels may briefly rise above 5000
feet in the late afternoon but then will lower to valley floors
in the evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.