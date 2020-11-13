Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 3:52AM PST until November 13 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of 4 to 10 inches at pass level, with 10 to 20 inches above

5000 feet in elevation. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, likely

causing blowing and drifting of snow.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel across the Cascade passes, and up to the ski

resort elevations, will be very difficult at times. Gusty

winds and heavy snow may bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.