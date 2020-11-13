Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 3:52AM PST until November 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT…

.Heavy mountain snow is expected across the Cascades and across

the northeast mountains of OR and southeast WA. Significant snow

accumulations anticipated in the Cascades in Washington and Oregon

above 3000 and 4000 ft, respectively. Meanwhile, the combination

of winds and falling snow will lead to poor visibility.

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of 10 to 20 inches. Light snow of 3 to 6 inches in the lower

elevations around Lapine, Sunriver and Sisters. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph with areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.