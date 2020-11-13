Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 9:07AM PST until November 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT…
.Heavy mountain snow is expected across the Cascades and across
the northeast mountains of OR and southeast WA. Significant snow
accumulations anticipated in the Cascades in Washington and
Oregon above 3000 and 4000 ft, respectively. Meanwhile, the
combination of winds and falling snow will lead to poor
visibility.
* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Light snow of 3 to 6 inches
in the lower elevations around Lapine, Sunriver and Sisters.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with areas of blowing snow.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.