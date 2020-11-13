Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 9:57PM PST until November 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUE OVER THE CASCADES THROUGH TONIGHT…

A cold front has passed, and snow showers will gradually decrease

overnight in the Cascades. Some additional accumulations are still

expected through early Saturday morning.

* WHAT…Heavy snow at times above 4000 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, mainly above 4500 feet, with

accumulations below 4500 feet of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.