Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 9:57PM PST until November 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUE OVER THE CASCADES THROUGH TONIGHT…
A cold front has passed, and snow showers will gradually decrease
overnight in the Cascades. Some additional accumulations are still
expected through early Saturday morning.
* WHAT…Heavy snow at times above 4000 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, mainly above 4500 feet, with
accumulations below 4500 feet of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.