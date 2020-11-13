Winter Weather Advisory issued November 13 at 3:52AM PST until November 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT…

.Heavy mountain snow is expected across the Cascades and across

the northeast mountains of OR and southeast WA. Significant snow

accumulations anticipated in the Cascades in Washington and Oregon

above 3000 and 4000 ft, respectively. Meanwhile, the combination

of winds and falling snow will lead to poor visibility.

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4

to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph with areas of

blowing snow.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.