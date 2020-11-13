Winter Weather Advisory issued November 13 at 3:59PM PST until November 14 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning above 5000 feet, heavy snow

expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 60 to 70 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory

below 5000 feet, snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of

up to 1 inch. Winds gusting around 35 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, mainly the higher

terrain of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and

Southwestern Lake County, including Bly Mountain, Warner

Mountain and Quartz Mountain passes, but also near Chemult

along Highway 97. For the Winter Weather Advisory, the rest of

Highway 97 in Northern Klamath County, but also areas of

Highway 140 east of Klamath falls, Beatty, Bly and Lakeview.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Snow covered roads will cause difficult to very

difficult travel. Widespread blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

evening commute. Strong winds and heavy snow could reduce

visibility and cause tree damage. Blowing snow is possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels may briefly rise above 5000

feet in the late afternoon but then will lower to valley

floors in the evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.