Winter Weather Advisory issued November 13 at 6:29PM PST until November 14 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow showers expected. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 2 inches. Winds gusts of 25 to 35 mph. Wet, untreated roads
will turn icy as temperatures drop below freezing.
* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake
County and Southern Lake County. This includes Chemult and
Crescent along Highway 97, Sprague River and Beatty, Bly and
Lakeview along Highway 140 and Valley Falls along Highway 395.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Wet, untreated roads could become icy as temperatures
drop below freezing. Snow covered roads will cause difficult
travel.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.