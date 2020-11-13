Winter Weather Advisory issued November 13 at 6:29PM PST until November 14 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow showers expected. Additional snow accumulations of up

to 2 inches. Winds gusts of 25 to 35 mph. Wet, untreated roads

will turn icy as temperatures drop below freezing.

* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake

County and Southern Lake County. This includes Chemult and

Crescent along Highway 97, Sprague River and Beatty, Bly and

Lakeview along Highway 140 and Valley Falls along Highway 395.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Wet, untreated roads could become icy as temperatures

drop below freezing. Snow covered roads will cause difficult

travel.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.