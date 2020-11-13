Winter Weather Advisory issued November 13 at 9:07AM PST until November 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT…
.Heavy mountain snow is expected across the Cascades and across
the northeast mountains of OR and southeast WA. Significant snow
accumulations anticipated in the Cascades in Washington and
Oregon above 3000 and 4000 ft, respectively. Meanwhile, the
combination of winds and falling snow will lead to poor
visibility.
* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of
4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph with areas of
blowing snow.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.