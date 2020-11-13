Winter Weather Advisory issued November 13 at 9:15PM PST until November 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches tonight.

Another 6 to 14 inches of snow will likely fall Saturday

afternoon into Saturday night with wind gusts in excess of 50

mph possible. Snow levels will rise from near 3000 feet tonight

to 5000 to 6000 feet late Saturday night. The highest snow

amounts will likely fall above 4500 to 5000 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades. The highest snow amounts will

likely fall north and east of Government Camp Saturday afternoon

into Saturday night.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST

Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning

through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…Be prepared for snow covered and slippery road

conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.