Wind Advisory issued November 14 at 1:22PM PST until November 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,

southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…For the high wind warning, mainly the higher terrain

of Central and Eastern Lake County, but also including Highway

31 from Paisley to Summer Lake, Highway 395 north of Valley

Falls and also portions of Highway 140 east of Lakeview. For

the wind advisory, portions of highway 395 including Alkali

Lake and highway 31 north of summer Lake.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.