Wind Advisory issued November 14 at 3:11AM PST until November 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…For the high wind warning, mainly the higher terrain of
Central and Eastern Lake County, but also including Highway 31
from Paisley to Summer Lake, Highway 395 north of Valley Falls
and also portions of Highway 140 east of Lakeview. For the wind
advisory, portions of highway 395 including Alkali Lake and
highway 31 north of summer Lake.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments