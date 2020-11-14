Winter Storm Warning issued November 14 at 2:46AM PST until November 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…SNOW SHOWERS LINGERING FOLLOWED BY ANOTHER ROUND OF MOUNTAIN

SNOW THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT…

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning above 4000 feet, heavy snow.

Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting

as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 4500

feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,

highest near the crest. Less than 2 inches near Three Rivers

and La Pine. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST early this

morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM this

morning to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.