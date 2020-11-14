Winter Storm Warning issued November 14 at 4:05AM PST until November 15 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations generally 3

to 6 inches, but 8 to 16 inches for northern and eastern slopes of

Mount Hood. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 2 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel across the Cascade passes will be difficult this

afternoon and early this evening. Travel along Highway 35 south of

Parkdale will be very difficult this afternoon and evening. Travel

to elevations above 5000 feet will be extremely difficult, if not

impossible at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of greatest concern are the northern

and eastern slopes of Mount Hood, where snow levels will remain in

the 2000 to 3000 foot range through this evening. Elsewhere, snow

levels around 2500 feet will jump above 5000 feet around sunset.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be

obtained by calling 5 1 1.