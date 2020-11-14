Winter Storm Warning issued November 14 at 5:15AM PST until November 15 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations generally

3 to 6 inches, but 8 to 16 inches for northern and eastern

slopes of Mount Hood. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 2 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel across the Cascade passes will be difficult

this afternoon and early this evening. Travel along Highway 35

south of Parkdale will be very difficult this afternoon and

evening. Travel to elevations above 5000 feet will be

extremely difficult, if not impossible at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of greatest concern are the

northern and eastern slopes of Mount Hood, where snow levels

will remain in the 2000 to 3000 foot range through this

evening. Elsewhere, snow levels around 2500 feet will jump

above 5000 feet around sunset.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.