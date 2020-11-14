Winter Storm Warning issued November 14 at 5:15AM PST until November 15 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations generally
3 to 6 inches, but 8 to 16 inches for northern and eastern
slopes of Mount Hood. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 2 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel across the Cascade passes will be difficult
this afternoon and early this evening. Travel along Highway 35
south of Parkdale will be very difficult this afternoon and
evening. Travel to elevations above 5000 feet will be
extremely difficult, if not impossible at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of greatest concern are the
northern and eastern slopes of Mount Hood, where snow levels
will remain in the 2000 to 3000 foot range through this
evening. Elsewhere, snow levels around 2500 feet will jump
above 5000 feet around sunset.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.