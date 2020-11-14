Winter Weather Advisory issued November 14 at 1:43PM PST until November 15 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations 3 to

8 inches, but locally 8 to 12 inches on higher peaks and ridges.

Winds gusting 35 to 55 mph later this evening, mainly on exposed

peaks and ridges.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Conditions will

deteriorate rapidly along Highway 35 south of Parkdale.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels rising to 5000 feet this

evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.