Winter Weather Advisory issued November 14 at 1:43PM PST until November 15 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations 3 to
8 inches, but locally 8 to 12 inches on higher peaks and ridges.
Winds gusting 35 to 55 mph later this evening, mainly on exposed
peaks and ridges.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Conditions will
deteriorate rapidly along Highway 35 south of Parkdale.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels rising to 5000 feet this
evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
