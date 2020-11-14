Winter Weather Advisory issued November 14 at 2:22PM PST until November 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
A low pressure system moving across the region will bring a
period of heavy snow to the mountains this evening and overnight.
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches, highest near the crest.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.