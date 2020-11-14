Winter Weather Advisory issued November 14 at 6:27AM PST until November 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 8 inches, highest near the crest. Less than 2 inches

near Three Rivers and La Pine. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST early this

morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM this

morning to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.