Winter Weather Advisory issued November 14 at 9:02PM PST until November 15 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations 3 to

8 inches. Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph, mainly on exposed peaks

and ridges.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades above 3500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Snow covered roads and reduced visibilities. Road

conditions may be slippery.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.