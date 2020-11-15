Wind Advisory issued November 15 at 2:43PM PST until November 17 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 50 mph with

gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…For the High Wind Warning: The Warner Mountains

including Cedar Pass, higher elevations of the east side

including the Winter Rim, and Highway 31 between Summer Lake and

Paisley. For the Wind Advisory: Lower elevations of the East

Side including Silver Lake, Lakeview, and Willow Lake. The

advisory also included portions of Highway 140, the rest of

highway 31, and US Highway 395.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult to

dangerous, especially for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.