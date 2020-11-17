High Wind Warning issued November 17 at 10:58AM PST until November 17 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day

Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.