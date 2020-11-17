High Wind Warning issued November 17 at 3:18AM PST until November 17 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 50 mph
with gusts up to 80 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…For the High Wind Warning: The Warner Mountains
including Cedar Pass, higher elevations of the East Side
including the Winter Rim, and Highway 31 between Summer Lake
and Paisley as well as for rural portions of Modoc County. For
the Wind Advisory: Lower elevations of the East Side including
Silver Lake, Lakeview, and Willow Lake. The advisory also
included portions of Highway 140, the rest of highway 31, and
US Highway 395.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult to
dangerous, especially for high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.