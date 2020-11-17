Wind Advisory issued November 17 at 7:31PM PST until November 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Warner Mountains in California and Oregon, including
portions of Highway 140; Highway 239 and Cedar Pass; Highway 31
between Paisley and Summer Lake; US 395 from Lakeview to
Wagontire, including Alkali Lake; Winter Rim; and other higher
terrain east of the Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Wednesday. The strongest winds
will occur from 7 AM to 7 PM.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Travel could become difficult, especially as snow falls–
reducing visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Up to 4 inches of snow may fall in some of
these areas. This snowfall combined with winds could decrease
visibility at times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
