Wind Advisory issued November 17 at 7:31PM PST until November 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Warner Mountains in California and Oregon, including

portions of Highway 140; Highway 239 and Cedar Pass; Highway 31

between Paisley and Summer Lake; US 395 from Lakeview to

Wagontire, including Alkali Lake; Winter Rim; and other higher

terrain east of the Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Wednesday. The strongest winds

will occur from 7 AM to 7 PM.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Travel could become difficult, especially as snow falls–

reducing visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Up to 4 inches of snow may fall in some of

these areas. This snowfall combined with winds could decrease

visibility at times.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.