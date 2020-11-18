Wind Advisory issued November 18 at 1:56PM PST until November 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Warner Mountains in California and Oregon,
including portions of Highway 140; Highway 239 and Cedar Pass;
Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer Lake; US 395 from
Lakeview to Wagontire, including Alkali Lake; Winter Rim; and
other higher terrain east of the Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible.
Travel could become difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow is expected for some of these
areas. This snowfall combined with gusty winds could result in
reduced visibility at times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.