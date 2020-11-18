Wind Advisory issued November 18 at 4:17AM PST until November 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Warner Mountains in California and Oregon,

including portions of Highway 140; Highway 239 and Cedar Pass;

Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer Lake; US 395 from

Lakeview to Wagontire, including Alkali Lake; Winter Rim; and

other higher terrain east of the Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening. The strongest winds are

expected late this morning into the afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible. Travel

could become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…1 to 3 inches of snow is possible for some

of these areas. This snowfall combined with gusty winds could

result in reduced visibility at times.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.