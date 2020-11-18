Wind Advisory issued November 18 at 4:17AM PST until November 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Warner Mountains in California and Oregon,
including portions of Highway 140; Highway 239 and Cedar Pass;
Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer Lake; US 395 from
Lakeview to Wagontire, including Alkali Lake; Winter Rim; and
other higher terrain east of the Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening. The strongest winds are
expected late this morning into the afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible. Travel
could become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…1 to 3 inches of snow is possible for some
of these areas. This snowfall combined with gusty winds could
result in reduced visibility at times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.