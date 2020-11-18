Wind Advisory issued November 18 at 9:48PM PST until November 19 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Western Lake

County and Central and Eastern Lake County.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible.

Travel could become difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers are expected, mainly from

about Cedar Pass in the Warner Mountains northward into Lake

County. While snow amounts in these areas are expected to be

under 3 inches, the snowfall combined with gusty winds will

result in reduced visibility at times. Please drive with extra

caution.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.