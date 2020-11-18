Wind Advisory issued November 18 at 9:48PM PST until November 19 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Western Lake
County and Central and Eastern Lake County.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible.
Travel could become difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers are expected, mainly from
about Cedar Pass in the Warner Mountains northward into Lake
County. While snow amounts in these areas are expected to be
under 3 inches, the snowfall combined with gusty winds will
result in reduced visibility at times. Please drive with extra
caution.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.