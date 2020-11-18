Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 10:05PM PST until November 19 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…Periods of moderate to heavy snow tonight…

.Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall are expected tonight across

the mountains from around Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods

northward. This snow is likely to impact the Crater and Diamond

Lake areas, as well as the Chemult area.

* WHAT…Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall accumulating 2 to

4 inches. Winds gusting as 30 to as high as 50 mph are possible

in heavy periods of snowfall and in exposed locations,

especially in the mountains. This will result in blowing and

drifting snow with poor visibilities, at times.

* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake

County to include portions of Highway 138 and 97 from the

Chemult area to Crescent.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with low visibility

and slippery roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The Chemult area is expected to be

affected. The highest winds will be in the mountains.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.