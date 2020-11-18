Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 2:07PM PST until November 19 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 8 to 20 inches with the highest amounts above 5000 feet near
the Cascade volcanoes.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most intense snowfall will likely occur
Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.