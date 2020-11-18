Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 4:09AM PST until November 19 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 10 to 20 inches, with the lower amounts closer to 4000 feet.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow will be later Wednesday
morning through evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.