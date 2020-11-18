Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 4:09AM PST until November 19 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 10 to 20 inches, with the lower amounts closer to 4000 feet.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow will be later Wednesday

morning through evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.