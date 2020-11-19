Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 19 at 12:02PM PST until November 22 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…High pressure will build into the area resulting in light

winds, strong inversions and limited mixing. These conditions

are expected to persist through Sunday morning leading to

periods of poor air quality.

* WHERE…This includes the Umpqua Basin, Camas Valley, Illinois

Valley, Rogue Valley, Applegate Valley, as well as valley

locations in Klamath and Lake Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 1 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with

respiratory problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Air stagnation conditions will be worse Friday

evening through Sunday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.