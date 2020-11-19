Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 19 at 12:02PM PST until November 22 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…High pressure will build into the area resulting in light
winds, strong inversions and limited mixing. These conditions
are expected to persist through Sunday morning leading to
periods of poor air quality.
* WHERE…This includes the Umpqua Basin, Camas Valley, Illinois
Valley, Rogue Valley, Applegate Valley, as well as valley
locations in Klamath and Lake Counties.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 1 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Air stagnation conditions will be worse Friday
evening through Sunday morning.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Comments