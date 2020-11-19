Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 12:09PM PST until November 19 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow showers above 3500 feet. Additional snow

accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibilities in snow showers.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.