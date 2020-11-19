Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 12:09PM PST until November 19 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow showers above 3500 feet. Additional snow
accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibilities in snow showers.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.