Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 4:23AM PST until November 19 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 6 inches with highest amounts above 5000 ft. Snow is
expected to decrease by early afternoon.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.