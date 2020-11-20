Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 20 at 3:06PM PST until November 22 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…High pressure will build into the area resulting in
light winds, a strong inversion, and limited mixing. These
conditions are expected to persist through Sunday morning
leading to the potential for diminishing air quality.
* WHERE…This includes the Umpqua Basin, Camas Valley, Illinois
Valley, Rogue Valley, Applegate Valley, as well as valley
locations in Klamath and Lake Counties.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 1 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing
air quality with time, especially in and near areas with
significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality
is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory
problems if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Air is likely to be most stagnate Friday
evening through Sunday morning.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are
effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air
particulates.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.