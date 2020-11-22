Winter Weather Advisory issued November 22 at 2:14PM PST until November 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of snow and winds may

produce periods of whiteout conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.