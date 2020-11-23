Winter Weather Advisory issued November 23 at 11:03PM PST until November 25 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…A STRONGER WEATHER SYSTEM WILL BRING MORE MOUNTAIN SNOW
TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY…
.An upper trough will move across the forecast area Tuesday into
Wednesday. It will bring more snow to the Cascades and the East
Slopes as well as the Northern Blue Mountains Tuesday night
through Wednesday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall Tuesday night
and Wednesday morning, and will be greatest near the crest.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.