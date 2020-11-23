Winter Weather Advisory issued November 23 at 11:03PM PST until November 25 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…A STRONGER WEATHER SYSTEM WILL BRING MORE MOUNTAIN SNOW

TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY…

.An upper trough will move across the forecast area Tuesday into

Wednesday. It will bring more snow to the Cascades and the East

Slopes as well as the Northern Blue Mountains Tuesday night

through Wednesday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall Tuesday night

and Wednesday morning, and will be greatest near the crest.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.