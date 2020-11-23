Winter Weather Advisory issued November 23 at 2:14PM PST until November 25 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…A STRONGER WEATHER SYSTEM WILL BRING MORE MOUNTAIN SNOW TUESDAY

NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY…

.A larger and stronger upper trough will move across the forecast

area with abundant moisture. It will bring more snow to the

Cascades and the East Slopes as well as the Northern Blue

Mountains Tuesday night through Wednesday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall Tuesday night

and Wednesday morning, and will be greatest near the crest.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.