Winter Weather Advisory issued November 23 at 2:14PM PST until November 25 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…A STRONGER WEATHER SYSTEM WILL BRING MORE MOUNTAIN SNOW TUESDAY
NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY…
.A larger and stronger upper trough will move across the forecast
area with abundant moisture. It will bring more snow to the
Cascades and the East Slopes as well as the Northern Blue
Mountains Tuesday night through Wednesday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall Tuesday night
and Wednesday morning, and will be greatest near the crest.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
