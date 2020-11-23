Winter Weather Advisory issued November 23 at 2:30PM PST until November 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…WINTER WEATHER MAKES TRAVEL ACROSS THE CASCADES DIFFICULT
AHEAD OF THANKSGIVING THIS WEEK…
.A winter storm will bring a one-two punch of snow to the
Cascades Tuesday night and Wednesday. Accumulating snow may begin
Tuesday evening, but will increase in intensity overnight and
Wednesday. Snow accumulation rates will reach over an inch an hour
at times late Tuesday night and then again Wednesday afternoon and
evening. Alternative routes around the Cascades may be a better
choice, especially if planning to travel across Tombstone Summit,
Santiam Pass, and Willamette Pass.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches
at elevations of 6000 feet and lower. Higher amounts expected
above 6000 feet.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest accumulations will occur during
daylight hours on Wednesday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments