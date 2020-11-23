Winter Weather Advisory issued November 23 at 7:35PM PST until November 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…WINTER WEATHER MAKES TRAVEL ACROSS THE CASCADES DIFFICULT

AHEAD OF THANKSGIVING THIS WEEK…

.Low pressure from the Gulf of Alaska will bring a one-two punch

of snow to the Cascades Tuesday night and Wednesday. Accumulating

snow may begin Tuesday evening, but will increase in intensity

overnight and Wednesday. Snow accumulation rates will reach over

an inch an hour at times late Tuesday night and then again

Wednesday afternoon and evening. Alternative routes around the

Cascades may be a better choice, especially if planning to travel

across Tombstone Summit, Santiam Pass, and Willamette Pass.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14

inches, mainly above 3000 feet in elevation.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult at times across the

Cascades. Passes will become covered in snow and ice, making

roads slippery.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will fall rapidly from around

5000 feet to around 3000 feet Tuesday night. Initially wet roads

may become frozen as temperatures and snow levels fall Tuesday

night.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.