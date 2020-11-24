Special Weather Statement issued November 24 at 7:40PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

At 701 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong cold front along

a line extending from near Bagby Hot Springs to Cascadia to 6 miles

west of Vida. Movement was east at 25 mph.

While snow levels are presently near or above Santiam Pass, expect

snow levels to lower rapidly as the front moves through. Elevations

above 4000 feet will likely experience a change from heavy rain to

heavy snow, with rapidly deteriorating road conditions on Santiam

Pass and potentially Tombstone Summit. Additionally, this front

already has a history of producing winds up to 35 mph as it moved

through the Willamette Valley.

Locations impacted include…

Tombstone Summit, Santiam Pass and Santiam Junction.

This includes the following highways in Oregon…

U.S. Highway 20 east of Albany between mile markers 56 and 81.

State Highway 22 east of Salem near mile marker 81.