Winter Weather Advisory issued November 24 at 2:04PM PST until November 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MOUNTAIN SNOW TONIGHT INTO TOMORROW NIGHT…
.An approaching system will bring snow and hazardous travel
conditions to the high mountains and passes tonight into tomorrow
night. The combination of falling snow levels due to colder air
and increasing moisture will promote moderate snowfall amounts
with visibility as low as one half mile at times. Snow will taper
off gradually Wednesday night, ending by Thanksgiving morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
from 3000 to 5000 feet, except up to 12 inches above 5000 feet.
Winds gusting 20 to 30 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact travel through Santiam Pass and
other mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…In addition to moderate to heavy snow at
times, gusty winds may lead to blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.