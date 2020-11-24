Winter Weather Advisory issued November 24 at 2:24PM PST until November 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…WINTER WEATHER MAKES TRAVEL ACROSS THE CASCADES DIFFICULT
AHEAD OF THANKSGIVING THIS WEEK…
.Low pressure from the Gulf of Alaska will bring snow to the
Cascades starting this evening. Snow will begin this evening,
intensify overnight into Wednesday. Prepare for winter weather
driving conditions through the Cascade Passes and nearby
alternative routes.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15
inches, mainly above 3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Drivers should be prepared for snow covered roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility may be reduced during periods of
heavy snowfall and breezy winds.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.