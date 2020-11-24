Winter Weather Advisory issued November 24 at 3:35AM PST until November 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…SLOW MOVING STORM SYSTEM TO BRING MORE MOUNTAIN SNOW TO THE

REGION…

.A slow moving upper level storm system will bring plentiful

moisture into the region. This combined with falling snow levels

will allow for moderate mountain snow, especially above 4000 feet.

Substantial snow accumulations are expected over the Washington

and Oregon Cascades and their adjacent east slopes, as well as the

Blue and Wallowa Mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast

Washington. Snow will taper off Wednesday night, ending by

Thanksgiving morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

from 3000 to 5000 feet, with amounts up to 12 inches above 5000

feet. Winds gusting 20 to 30 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions will likely impact travel through Santiam Pass and

other mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…In addition to moderate to heavy snow at

times, gusty winds may lead to blowing and drifting snow.

