Winter Weather Advisory issued November 24 at 3:35AM PST until November 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…SLOW MOVING STORM SYSTEM TO BRING MORE MOUNTAIN SNOW TO THE
REGION…
.A slow moving upper level storm system will bring plentiful
moisture into the region. This combined with falling snow levels
will allow for moderate mountain snow, especially above 4000 feet.
Substantial snow accumulations are expected over the Washington
and Oregon Cascades and their adjacent east slopes, as well as the
Blue and Wallowa Mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast
Washington. Snow will taper off Wednesday night, ending by
Thanksgiving morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
from 3000 to 5000 feet, with amounts up to 12 inches above 5000
feet. Winds gusting 20 to 30 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact travel through Santiam Pass and
other mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…In addition to moderate to heavy snow at
times, gusty winds may lead to blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.