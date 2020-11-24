Winter Weather Advisory issued November 24 at 7:33PM PST until November 25 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…WINTER WEATHER MAKES TRAVEL ACROSS THE CASCADES DIFFICULT

AHEAD OF THANKSGIVING THIS WEEK…

.Low pressure from the Gulf of Alaska will bring snow to the

Cascades starting this evening. Snow will begin this evening,

intensify overnight into Wednesday. Prepare for winter weather

driving conditions through the Cascade Passes and nearby

alternative routes.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches,

heaviest above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…While the passes are starting off wet this evening, a

cold front may cause untreated roads to ice over as temperatures

fall below freezing. Snow levels will rapidly fall from around

5500 feet early this evening to 3500 feet around midnight or

shortly thereafter.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will probably be a lull in snow later

tonight, but snow showers will rapidly increase again early

Tuesday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.