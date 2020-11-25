Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 25 at 2:33PM PST until November 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…High pressure over the area during the advisory period

will result in light winds, strong valley inversions, and

limited mixing. These conditions are likely to result in periods

of diminished air quality during the advisory period.

* WHERE…The valleys of Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry

County and Josephine County, Eastern Douglas County Foothills,

Jackson County, South Central Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou

Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades, Klamath Basin, Northern

and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central

and Eastern Lake County.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Thursday to 11 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing

air quality with time, especially in and near areas with

significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality

is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory

problems if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An incoming frontal system is expected to

result in improving air quality Monday afternoon.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are

effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air

particulates.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.